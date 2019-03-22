(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Mozambique’s worst flooding in almost two decades climbed to 293, as the government asked for international assistance a week after Cyclone Idai struck the southern African nation.

At least 139 others have died in neighboring Zimbabwe after the storm tore through the two southern African nations a week ago, according to the official count.

Floodwaters continued to linger over hundreds of square kilometers of central Mozambique, as rescuers used helicopters and boats to save people stranded in trees and on rooftops. Almost 90,000 people have been saved, the National Institute of Disaster Management said in a statement.

Beira, the Mozambican port city home to more than 500,000 people that bore the brunt of the cyclone, has been cut off by road, causing shortages of food and water.

“In Beira city, food prices have reportedly risen by about 300 percent, with long queues observed for staples such as bread and fuel,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement. “The city remains without electricity, while telephone and internet communication is intermittent.”

