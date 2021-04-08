(Bloomberg) -- Southern African nations may need to help Mozambique quell an insurgency that’s raging in the northeast of the country, the Southern African Development Community said.

“Heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response,” the bloc said in a statement after a meeting of five regional heads of state in the Mozambican capital, Maputo, on Thursday.

Under SADC protocols, Mozambique would have to request any military assistance from member states of the bloc.

The heads of state agreed on an immediate technical deployment to Mozambique, without providing further details. The bloc will meet again on April 29 to assess the situation in the southeast African nation, it said.

