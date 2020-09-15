(Bloomberg) --

Mozambique’s bar association demanded that the government investigate and hold accountable soldiers seen to be killing a naked woman in a graphic video that’s triggered a public outcry.

The video, which began circulating online Monday, shows half a dozen men in military uniforms similar to those worn by Mozambique’s army as they chase a naked woman down a tarmac road and beat her with a stick. The men then fire automatic weapons at her and leave her body on the road while shouting “it’s done, it’s done bro, al-Shabaab died,” in a reference to jihadists.

“We repudiate this disgusting and reprehensible attitude,” Duarte Casimiro, head of the Bar Association of Mozambique, told reporters Tuesday in the capital, Maputo. Authorities must conduct “a serious and thorough investigation to ascertain who the people are who perpetrated that act and take them to court,” he said.

The video appears to have been taken in the northern Cabo Delgado province, where the army has been struggling to quash an Islamist insurgency. The incident comes a week after Amnesty International accused Mozambique’s security forces of executing civilians and dumping bodies in mass graves while they are deployed in the province to contain a wave of attacks by militants affiliated with the Islamic State’s so-called Central African Province.

Without saying whether the men in the video are army personnel, the Ministry of Defense also condemned the “barbaric” incident, saying the security forces are committed to protecting and safeguarding human rights.

“Facts of this nature should always be denounced by all living forces in society, and should be investigated to ascertain their authenticity and veracity, with a view to due accountability,” the ministry said in a statement.

