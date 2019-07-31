Mozambique Leader to Sign Peace Deal With Opposition on Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi will sign a peace agreement with opposition Renamo leader Ossufo Momade on Thursday, he told lawmakers in the capital, Maputo.

The agreement will be signed in Gorongosa, in central Mozambique, Nyusi said on Wednesday. Renamo fighters have started handing over weapons this week as part of process to integrate then into the nation’s army, Nyusi said.

