(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique paid creditors about $142 million in a settlement on a $522 million loan that UBS Group AG’s Credit Suisse arranged related to a ship-finance scandal, according to an International Monetary Fund report.

The payment comprised about $96 million in local-currency bonds and $46 million in cash. Mozambique announced the out-of-court settlement in October, but didn’t provide details on the cost.

The deal covered $522 million of the total $622 million in debts that Credit Suisse helped arrange for state-owned maritime-security company ProIndicus about a decade ago, loans that the government had guaranteed without informing the IMF as required.

The debt formed part of a $2 billion coastal project at the center of a bribery and corruption scandal that’s spawned court cases on three continents and led to the imprisonment of the son of the then Mozambican president.

Credit Suisse — bought by UBS last year — first financed the construction of a new coastal patrol force and tuna-fishing fleet for Mozambique about a decade ago. The African nation alleges the Swiss bank ignored red flags and the corruption of its own bankers. Hundreds of millions were allegedly looted from Mozambique and the country was tipped into economic crisis.

UBS declined to comment when contacted by email.

Credit Suisse held about 54% of the total ProIndicus debt, with a group of commercial lenders owning 18%.

VTB Capital held about 28%, and was excluded from the October settlement. The Mozambican government had signed settlement deals with creditors holding 82% of the total $986.8 million that the ProIndicus debt had grown to, including interest.

The 6.2 billion meticais, or $97 million at Wednesday’s exchange rate, in bonds that Mozambique issued under the settlement have a six-year maturity, with a two-year grace period for principal payments. The interest rate is fixed at 18% for two years, after which it floats at the T-bill rate plus 200 basis points.

Mozambique made the up-front cash payment with part of the proceeds of a $66 million fee the state received from the cancellation of a natural gas exploration project, according to the IMF report.

--With assistance from Hugo Miller.

(Updates to show that UBS declined to comment in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.