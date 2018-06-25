(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi condemned a spate of attacks on villages in the gas-rich north of the country and called for the perpetrators to be “neutralized.”

The raids in Cabo Delgado province have been carried out by an “insurgent group of malefactors, allegedly with religious or social motivation,” Nyusi said in his first public comments about the violence, which Human Rights Watch says has killed at least 39 people and displaced more than 1,000 since May.

