(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique reached an agreement in principle on key commercial terms of the proposed restructuring of $726.5 million of Eurobonds.

Bondholders will be invited to vote in favor of an exchange of their debt for a new series of securities maturing on Sept. 15, 2031, according to a statement emailed Friday by the Finance Ministry.

Bondholders will no longer have access to Mozambique’s future natural-gas revenue. Under a previous agreement in principle, the government would have paid bondholders as much as $500 million of earnings from liquefied-natural-gas projects that Eni SpA and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. are developing in the north of the country.

The coupon also changes. In the previous agreement, Mozambique would have paid bondholders 5.875%: 4% in cash and 1.875% via capitalization up to September 2023, and with 5.875% in cash only thereafter. Under the new deal, Mozambique will pay 5% in annual interest up to September 2023 and 9% thereafter, until maturity.

The agreement was reached between the government and bondholders representing about 60% of the outstanding debt.

