May 31, 2019
Mozambique Reaches Pact in Principle on Eurobond Restructuring
(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique reached an agreement in principle on key commercial terms of the proposed restructuring of $726.5 million of Eurobonds.
Bondholders will be invited to vote in favor of an exchange of their debt for a new series of securities maturing on Sept. 15, 2031, according to a statement emailed Friday by the Finance Ministry.
- Bondholders will no longer have access to Mozambique’s future natural-gas revenue. Under a previous agreement in principle, the government would have paid bondholders as much as $500 million of earnings from liquefied-natural-gas projects that Eni SpA and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. are developing in the north of the country.
- The coupon also changes. In the previous agreement, Mozambique would have paid bondholders 5.875%: 4% in cash and 1.875% via capitalization up to September 2023, and with 5.875% in cash only thereafter. Under the new deal, Mozambique will pay 5% in annual interest up to September 2023 and 9% thereafter, until maturity.
- The agreement was reached between the government and bondholders representing about 60% of the outstanding debt.
