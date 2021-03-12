(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s dispute with Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL over the nation’s $2 billion hidden-debt scandal should be decided by arbitration, the London Court of Appeal ruled, according to the company.

“This reflects Privinvest’s strongly held view that these claims should never have been brought in the London courts,” Privinvest said in an emailed statement Thursday. “All of Mozambique’s claims against Privinvest must be brought in arbitration.”

The ruling is a setback for Mozambique, which is seeking to have declared illegal a government guarantee for a $622-million loan that formed part of the debts contracted from 2013 to 2014.

Mozambique’s attorney general didn’t answer a call or respond to a call by Bloomberg

