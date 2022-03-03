(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi appointed former Energy Minister Max Tonela as his new finance minister, replacing Adriano Maleiane, who was removed from the post on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on the presidency website, Nyusi named Maleiane, who had been finance minister since 2015, as the new prime minister, replacing Carlos do Rosário, who he fired earlier on Thursday.

Tonela, an economist who was previously finance director at the state power utility, was one of the most highly regarded members of Nyusi’s cabinet while in charge of the mining and energy portfolio from 2017. He takes over as finance minister while Mozambique is in talks with the International Monetary Fund about a new economic program. The Washington-based lender froze the last one in 2016, when the government admitted to failing to disclose about $1.2 billion in debts.

As mineral resources and energy minister, Tonela was responsible for the development of Mozambique’s natural-gas resources as a growing Islamic State-affiliated insurgency slowed their progress. He oversaw the final investment decision in 2019 of TotalEnergies SE’s $20 billion Mozambique LNG project, which is Africa’s biggest private investment. Two years later, an attack on a nearby town prompted TotalEnergies to suspend the project indefinitely.

Read more: Why Insurgency Places Mozambique’s Gas Riches at Risk: QuickTake

In his new role, Tonela will manage the finances of one of the world’s poorest countries as it prepares to cash in on billions of dollars of natural-gas resources discovered in 2010. The first and smallest of three projects planned to export the fuel from beneath the waters of Mozambique’s northeastern coast. Eni SpA’s Coral floating LNG vessel will start producing later this year. The central bank said in 2020 that the state would earn $96 billion over 25 years from the projects, though the insurgency has since cast doubt over some developments.

While Nyusi didn’t provide reasons for the changes to his cabinet, the moves came on the same day that he presided over a meeting of the ruling party’s powerful political commission. Nyusi may be trying to strengthen his position within the Frelimo party ahead of its September congress, which will play a significant role in determining who becomes its presidential candidate for elections scheduled for 2024.

Nyusi, who was defense minister at the time the hidden debts were arranged, has faced growing questions about his role in the projects that ended in a sovereign default and court cases spanning New York to London to Johannesburg.

His predecessor, Armando Guebuza, last month testified as a witness in a criminal trial into the deals that Nyusi would be best placed to answer questions on them, as he was head of the operational command that Guebuza tasked to implement the coastal protection system at the heart of the scandal. Nyusi has denied wrongdoing.

Read more: Mozambique Charges ex-Minister Chang Over $2 Billion Scandal

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.