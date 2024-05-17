(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Mozambique’s main opposition party was re-elected for another five-year term and will likely be its presidential candidate in Oct. 9 elections.

Ossufo Momade was reappointed to his post at a meeting of the Mozambican National Resistance, or Renamo, on Friday, winning 56.6% of the valid votes cast, the party said in a statement. He is seen as the main challenger to Daniel Chapo, who the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique, or Frelimo, chose to replace President Filipe Nyusi as its leader last week.

Momade took over as Renamo’s leader from Afonso Dhlakama, who died in 2018 after four decades at the party’s helm. He faces an uphill battle in the elections — Frelimo has held power since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and is widely expected to extend its rule.

