(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi led polls in early counting of ballots in the nation’s elections.

Nyusi had 75% of the vote, with 3% of ballots counted, the Technical Secretariat for Electoral Administration said on its website. Ossufo Momade, the leader of the main opposition, had 20%, it said.

