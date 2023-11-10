(Bloomberg) -- Former Mozambican First Lady Graça Machel called for a national meeting of the ruling party to discuss its “capture” by individuals acting in their own self interests.

“We the millions of Frelimo members have witnessed in recent years the capture of the party administrative machinery by a fraction of members,” Machel, 78, wrote in an open letter this week.

Frelimo, the Portuguese acronym for the Mozambican Liberation Front, is facing one of its most serious tests after international observers raised concern that the results of local elections in October may have been compromised. Governments including the US, European Union and UK all expressed worries publicly over the vote and counting that resulted in the ruling party winning all but one of Mozambique’s 65 municipalities.

Opposition parties have challenged the outcome — including in the capital, Maputo — ratcheting up political tensions in the southeast African nation that’s still recovering from a civil war that ended in 1992. The economy of Mozambique, which a year ago joined an elite club of liquefied natural gas exporters, is also struggling to deal with the fallout from a $2 billion debt scandal.

“We have relegated part of the party administrative machine to a group of interests with its own agenda, which acts on behalf of Frelimo, but against Frelimo itself,” Machel said. In the country there’s a growing “narrative that Frelimo, our party, is made up of thieves, murderers and arrogant people,” she said.

Machel, who’s widow to Mozambique’s founding president, Samora Machel, and later married former South African President Nelson Mandela, didn’t make herself available for re-election to Frelimo’s powerful central committee last year. Her criticism of the party adds to tension within Frelimo as it prepares to choose a successor to President Filipe Nyusi, whose two terms prevent him from seeking another in general elections scheduled for Oct. 9.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council must still provide a final sign-off on the results of the municipal elections, which is expected within days.

Ludmila Maguni, Frelimo’s spokeswoman, didn’t answer calls seeking comment on Thursday. The party didn’t see a need to hold a meeting with its members at present, she said in comments broadcast on Maputo-based STV earlier this week.

“Frelimo is not in crisis,” she said. “A party that wins in 64 of the 65 municipalities cannot be in crisis.”

