Mozambique Sets Up Checkpoints for Ebola Along Malawi Border

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique set up checkpoints along its border with Malawi to monitor for Ebola.

Travelers coming from Malawi will be monitored for the disease that has been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Mozambique officials.

“Setting up Ebola checkpoints is a guideline given by decision of the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the disease to other countries," Hidayate Kassim, provincial health director of Zambezia in Mozambique, told reporters.

Checkpoints started operating on Saturday in the Milage and Morrumbala Districts in Zambezia and are expected to expand to other provinces that border Malawi.

To contact the reporter on this story: Borges Nhamire in Maputo at bnhamire@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Brian Wingfield

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.