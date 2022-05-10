(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a fresh economic program for Mozambique that includes a $456 million loan, nearly six years after it froze a previous arrangement because the government concealed more than $1 billion of hidden debt.

The new loan is part of a three-year arrangement and is about 150% of the natural-gas rich nation’s quota with the fund and will likely catalyze additional financing by development partners, the Washington-based lender said in an emailed statement Tuesday. About $91 million will be available for immediate disbursement to one of the world’s poorest nations.

The IMF funds will be vital to rebuilding Mozambique’s economy, which is reeling from the pandemic and is yet to realize billions of dollars in revenue from offshore natural gas discoveries because of an Islamic State-linked insurgency that has delayed the biggest projects by years. Mozambique has also suffered cyclone damage this year.

The deal also marks a fresh chapter in relations with the IMF, which, in 2016, demanded an international audit of $2 billion of loans that were meant to fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique before resumption of aid to the southern Africa nation.

In 2018, U.S. prosecutors filed charges in New York that led to the arrest of three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers who helped arrange the debt, as well as Manuel Chang, Mozambique’s finance minister at the time the deals were signed in 2013 and 2014. The projects were fronts for at least $200 million in bribes and kickbacks, U.S. prosecutors said in a 2018 indictment. Credit Suisse last year agreed to pay $475 million to resolve multiple investigations into its role in the saga.

“The reform agenda supported by the program includes further governance reforms, buttressing the anti-money laundering framework, and creating a sovereign wealth fund,” the IMF said in the statement. “Further progress on governance and reforms reducing vulnerabilities to corruption are important to improve the business environment and foster a durable and inclusive reduction in imbalances.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.