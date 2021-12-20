(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique will give preferential treatment to vaccinated people and restrict access to some public services for those that have not received Covid-19 inoculations as the omicron variant drives a sharp increase in infections.

The southern African nation is vaccinating all people above 18 years and 32% of its population has received two shots and 42% have gotten the first, President Filipe Nyusi said in comments televised on the national broadcaster.

In the past four weeks, new infections jumped to 5,955 from 32 patients, while the hospital bed occupancy rate has risen to 3.3% from 0.2%, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.