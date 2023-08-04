(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique will hold its next presidential election on Oct. 9, 2024.

The elections will cover the legislature as well as provincial assemblies and governors, the presidency said in a statement Friday. The State Council made the decision at a meeting chaired by President Filipe Nyusi.

The southeast African nation, which is on the cusp of a natural gas-led boom, last held elections in 2019, when Nyusi was handed a second term in a landslide victory.

