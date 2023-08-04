You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
33m ago
Mozambique to Hold Presidential Election Oct. 9 Next Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique will hold its next presidential election on Oct. 9, 2024.
The elections will cover the legislature as well as provincial assemblies and governors, the presidency said in a statement Friday. The State Council made the decision at a meeting chaired by President Filipe Nyusi.
The southeast African nation, which is on the cusp of a natural gas-led boom, last held elections in 2019, when Nyusi was handed a second term in a landslide victory.
Politics
