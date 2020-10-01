(Bloomberg) -- A Scottish National Party politician broke self-isolation rules to attend Parliament in London this week while waiting for the result of a coronavirus test, which later came back positive.

She then breached the regulations again by taking the train home to Scotland.

Margaret Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West near Glasgow, apologized “unreservedly” for her actions in a statement, saying she had contacted the police and the House of Commons authorities.

Ferrier said she took a Covid-19 test on Saturday after suffering from mild symptoms, but instead of self-isolating, she traveled to London by train on Monday to attend Parliament. Having received her positive test result that day, she traveled home by train on Tuesday.

The U.K. has imposed strict quarantine regulations on people who test positive for coronavirus and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, an SNP colleague, has been outspoken in her calls that everyone should be subject to the rules. In April, Scotland’s chief medical officer was forced out of her job after she broke lockdown rules to visit a holiday home.

Under pandemic regulations in England, fines for breaking self-isolation start at 1,000 pounds ($1,290), increasing to 10,000 pounds for repeat offenders.

