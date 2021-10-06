(Bloomberg) -- MPM Capital, a Boston-based life sciences investment firm, has raised $850 million for its fund that will invest in companies developing cancer drugs, including those experimenting with methods used in some Covid-19 vaccines.

The new fund will invest in private and public companies that are developing oncology treatments and using cell, gene and RNA therapies, the venture capital fund said in a statement Wednesday. MPM’s first fund investing in cancer research startups raised $471 million.

“The companies that we invest in are all motivated to transform the lives of patients,” said Christiana Bardon, a managing partner at BioImpact Capital, the MPM affiliate that’s managing the fund.

Venture capitalists are pouring money into startups focused on so-called messenger RNA, an innovative method which sends signals to cells to make proteins, after seeing the success Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. had producing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. MPM has previously backed companies like Orna Therapeutics Inc., which seeks to develop low-cost mRNA cancer drugs.

Scientists are hopeful the technology can be used to treat other diseases including cancer, but creating drugs remains theoretical.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.