(Bloomberg) -- Members of Parliament elect a new speaker of the House of Commons, an appointment that could influence the direction of Brexit. The outgoing holder of the post, John Bercow, set new precedents to allow opponents of the deals negotiated by both Boris Johnson and his predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, to scrutinize and amend those plans.

As the general election campaign warms up, health chiefs warned against politicizing the National Health Service, and Nigel Farage dug in over his pledge to stand candidates for his Brexit Party -- a potential threat to Johnson’s Conservatives -- across the country.

Farage Hardens Line on Johnson’s Deal (Earlier)

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage showed no sign of backing down in his opposition to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal or on his pledge to stand candidates across the country.

“What we get with Boris is three more years of negotiations minimum, we go on paying, we have taxation without representation, we have no voice, they can do what they like to us and we’re committed to staying part of EU rules forever,” Farage told ITV on Monday. “That is not Brexit.”

Farage said the British public would be “horrified” when they “wake up” to the deal that’s been negotiated, and said his party can affect proceedings in the new Parliament.

“Mrs. May was kept in power by 10 DUP MPs,” Farage said. “It is likely that we’re going to have a hung Parliament the next time around, so actually if the Brexit Party can get a reasonable amount of people in there, they can exert a great influence.”

Health Chiefs Warn Against Politicizing NHS (Earlier)

Health chiefs warned against politicizing the National Health Service during the general election campaign. Writing in The Times newspaper, Academy of Medical Royal Colleges Chairwoman Carrie MacEwen said it “cannot be right” for politicians to use the health service to score political points.

“The NHS’s role is to manage the health of the nation, not to be used as a tool to swing voters in a three-way marginal,” she wrote. “Our fear is that when it comes to the NHS in these febrile times, we will see irrational, undeliverable promises or even outright lies.”

Speaking to BBC radio on Monday, NHS Providers Chief Executive Officer Chris Hopson said politicians “need to be clear” about what extra spending is for. New funding pledged by the government, he said, “just enables us to keep up with extra demand.”

“One of the worries we have is that everybody’s running around saying that this extra money now takes us to the sunlit uplands and that it’s all going to be fantastic, and the reality is that it’s an amount of funding that just enables us to keep up with demand,” Hopson said.

Plaid Cymru Plans Pact With Greens, Lib Dems (Earlier)

Adam Price, leader of the Welsh nationalist party, Plaid Cymru, said he’d had “positive” discussions with the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party over electoral pacts in certain voting districts.

Under the potential deals, two of the parties would stand aside in specific constituencies in order to give the other a clearer chance of defeating the Conservative candidate. “We hope to make an announcement very soon,” Price told BBC radio, declining to give specifics.

