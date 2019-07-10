(Bloomberg) -- Members of Parliament set up the next potential crisis in British politics, passing a measure aimed at preventing the new prime minister from forcing through a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson, the front-runner for the role, has refused to rule out suspending Parliament if it’s the only way to leave the European Union by Oct. 31.

Key Developments:

MPs narrowly passed a measure -- by 294 votes to 293 -- proposed by rebel pro-EU Tory Dominic Grieve, showing they were willing to act to stop a no-deal split from the bloc

Johnson’s rival for the top job, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, has rejected the idea of suspending Parliament

Former Prime Minister John Major says leaving EU before the country is ready would be “dangerous,” urged Tory rivals to put U.K. above personal ambition

Theresa May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, and Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer give evidence to MPs from 3 p.m.

Pound trades little changed

Major to Seek Judicial Review If Parlt Suspended (9 a.m.)

Former Prime Minister John Major said he would be ready to take the government to court if the new premier tried to suspend Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit. He called on the front-runner for the position, Boris Johnson, to rule out doing so.

“There would be a queue of people who would seek judicial review,” Major said on BBC Radio. “I have huge admiration for our parliamentary traditions and I’m not going to stand by and see them disregarded in this fashion. It is utterly, utterly and completely the wrong way to proceed.”

Major is backing Jeremy Hunt to be the new prime minister, who has said he won’t suspend Parliament to get the U.K. out of the European Union by Oct. 31. But Major warned both candidates that sticking to that deadline could be “disastrous” if companies and the country wasn’t ready.

“National leaders look first at the interests of the country, not first at the interests of themselves and appealing to a particular part of a small electorate for a particular post, however politically important that post may be,” he said.

Earlier:

