Rogers-Shaw deal can be a win-win from government perspective: Former Telus CFO

TORONTO -- Chief executives from two of Canada's telecom companies will face questions from federal lawmakers today at a virtual Commons committee hearing on Rogers Communications Inc.'s plan to acquire Shaw Communications Inc.

The Industry, Science and Technology committee has scheduled hearings today and Wednesday to quiz business executives, government officials and advocacy groups about the proposed $26 billion takeover.

The proposed deal has faced stiff opposition from consumer groups, academics, customers and others since Rogers and Shaw jointly announced their agreement two weeks ago.

Critics fear that prices will go up and service quality will go down if Rogers eliminates one of its competitors -- especially Shaw's Freedom Mobile business.

The Commons hearing comes as the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services releases its semi-annual report on complaints raised by customers of Canada's wireless, internet and television service providers.

Critics of the proposed Rogers takeover of Shaw's cable, internet and wireless businesses argue that Canada needs more competitors in the industry, not fewer.

In announcing the deal on March 15, Rogers chief executive Joe Natale said that he was confident of getting regulatory and government approval by early 2022.

But Natale also said the most complex part of the approvals would involve Freedom Mobile, which is a direct competitor to Rogers and its other brands in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.