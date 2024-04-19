(Bloomberg) -- In a Tokyo gym packed with basketball fans, the home team Sunrockers are down by 12 points at half time. Victory prospects don’t look good: The visiting side’s point guard is too quick, and its big men are dominating the boards. But in the second half, there’s the unlikeliest of comebacks.

The Sunrocker’s coach brings on a stocky forward, who starts to knock down shots, grab rebounds and play airtight defense. As the comeback gains momentum, he gets the chance at a three-point shot and buries it. The crowd roars. The Sunrockers win by 10, and the award for player of the game goes to the substitute, Jeff Gibbs.

"This is really rewarding," says Gibbs, as he collects the oversized check. “Especially at my age.”

Gibbs is 43: three years older than when Michael Jordan retired for the third time. His 20-year run as a professional basketball player puts him among the elite of the sport in longevity, alongside Kobe Bryant and Robert Parrish.

Yet Gibbs has never been a National Basketball Association star. Instead, he’s part of a growing cohort of journeymen travelling from country to country to make a living from the sport they love.

“I didn’t even have a passport when I started out,” says Gibbs, an Ohio native who came to Japan by way of Germany. “I’ve been able to travel to all these countries and show my kids around the world. Basketball is everywhere now.”

The sport has come a long way since James Naismith began tossing balls through a peach basket in 1891. While the NBA is still the undisputed top dog, there are now more than 100 countries with professional basketball leagues. Global revenue tops $12 billion. While US players have had successful foreign careers for decades, as overseas leagues have become richer and more competitive the opportunities have swelled.

Last season, the number of international player transfers topped 11,000 for the first time, data from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) shows.

In prestigious European leagues like Spain, France and Germany the percentage of foreign players, the biggest group of which hail from the US, tops 50%. In the NBA, the last three most valuable players were from Cameroon (Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers), Serbia (Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets) and Greece (Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks).

Japanese Ambition

Japan is a latecomer to basketball’s global expansion, with stratospheric expectations for its future. The B League, as the Sunrockers Shibuya's league is called, only got its start in 2016. Yet it’s set a goal of becoming the second-biggest basketball league in the world — after only the US — leapfrogging the more established European leagues and other competitive countries like China.

“We want to become the second-largest league after the NBA in all aspects,” says Shinji Shimada, the B League’s president, in an interview at the body’s Tokyo headquarters which is festooned with art from the Slam Dunk manga series that popularized the sport in Asia. “The scale of the league as a business, the amount of revenue from clubs across the country and the competitiveness of the players.”

Sign up for Bloomberg's Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports

What gives even cynics pause for thought is that Japan has done something like this before — in baseball. Last year the Japanese national team beat the US in the World Baseball Classic and its most famous export, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is the game’s highest paid player.

And basketball is catching on quickly. Stadiums are packed and fans are learning to cheer with the enthusiasm of their American counterparts. Revenue and attendance are climbing. Japanese players have gotten good enough that the national team earned a place in the Paris Olympics, likely to feature standouts like NBA player Yuta Watanabe and Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets Funabashi.

Players don’t make NBA money, but salaries are competitive. The average B League player earns about $150,000 annually, and the stars can make $1 million, with corporate owners like Toyota Motor Corp. prepared to pay aggressively to win championships.

“It’s really hard to beat Japan as a destination now for players and coaches,” says Don Beck, who recruited Gibbs to Japan and has coached in the US, Europe and Asia for more than a decade in each.

Traveling the World

A standout football and basketball player at his Columbus, Ohio high school, Gibbs wanted to play both in college and ended up at Otterbein because his cousin was playing football there and they needed a tight end. “My goal was to make it to the NFL,” he says. Yet it was on the basketball team that he made his mark, leading the team through playoffs to the Division III championship, the school’s first title in any sport. In the final game, Gibbs scored 25 points and grabbed 25 rebounds, a record. “He was a man possessed,” says Kevin Shay, his teammate at the time.

Gibbs is only 6-foot, 2 inches (188 cm), small for an NBA forward, and he never got a call to the big league. So, after a year of working a regular job, he started playing in Germany and landed on a team in the city of Ulm. His first year there, Gibbs helped the team win promotion from the second division into the top tier, and led the league in rebounding four years in a row. Shay went to visit Gibbs in Germany in 2008 on a break from his Army tour in Iraq and was surprised that everyone was staring at the two men. Then Shay realized why. “When we walked into the central square, there was a huge billboard with a picture Jeff on it,” he said. “They called him ‘Mr. Incredible.’”

Gibbs has always been a solid scorer, but where he really stood out is rebounding. He figures it’s because he’s stronger than most other players from his football days, he’s a quick jumper and he’s got the wingspan of a 7-foot player, almost a foot more than most athletes his size. He modeled his game after Charles Barkley, the undersized power forward who became a perennial All-Star. “I can usually read where the ball is going to come off the rim before it hits,” he says, “and I try to get to that position first.”

Fans love shooters; coaches love rebounders. When Beck was tapped to take over the Toyota team in 2010, one of his first calls was to Gibbs. The mission was clear: Tokyo Alvark had finished sixth in the league before and that wasn’t good enough for the owner. “Toyota hates to lose,” says Beck. The team also recruited Taishi Ito, a standout University of Portland guard, and competed for the title before the season was cut short by the Fukushima earthquake in 2011. The next season, Alvark won the Emperor’s Cup, a mid-year tournament, and then the league championship.

This success came while professional Japanese basketball was in off-court turmoil. The game was introduced into the country in the early 1900s in an attempt to make the country more competitive in Olympic sports. From the start, the vibe was almost the exact opposite of the free-wheeling, American version with kids on playgrounds playing pick-up ball. Japan’s corporations formed the first leagues, and the likes of Toyota, Hitachi and Mitsubishi fielded players from among their employees. It was popular, but after Japan’s economic bubble burst in the 1990s, big companies dialed back support.

The sport splintered into two leagues, with a divide that grew so contentious that FIBA, the sport’s global governing body, suspended Japan from international competition in 2014. That triggered a reconciliation that led to the formation of a single association in 2016 and the B League has been on the up ever since. Game attendance more than doubled to 3.2 million people since then and admissions revenue from fans rose 62% last year. And the big corporations are once again central: Japanese tech behemoth SoftBank is the league’s primary sponsor.

The group’s leaders have their eyes firmly on growth: For the 2026-27 season, the league will shift toward a structure like the NBA where clubs will have permanent places in the league, instead of the current European model where clubs can be demoted into a second division. It will also push up the financial requirements for each team, mandate more expansive stadiums with higher attendance, and allow in more foreign players. (Historically, Japan had far tighter limits than rival leagues.)

Shimada, the league president, says such measures will help the top clubs increase revenue to 3 billion yen ($20 million) or more – past the teams in the China Basketball Assn. and in range of the top five in the EuroLeague, a pan-Europe competition that is widely considered the premier destination for players after the US.

“I have a vision that in five to 10 years, when the basketball industry around the world gets together and says which league is the next big league after the NBA, the majority of people will say it's the B League," Shimada says. “In a business sense, I think we will be second biggest as soon as this year. In terms of competitiveness, I would like to set our goal at around 2030.”

One of the believers is Tom Hovasse, coach of the Japan men’s basketball team. The Colorado native landed in Japan in 1990 to play basketball for Toyota’s team (while working in the marketing department), and has seen the sport’s progress in the country. He steered the women’s national team to a silver medal in the last Olympics and then helped the men qualify for the Paris Olympics this summer for the first time in 48 years.

Hovasse says at least two factors are driving Japan’s progress. First, the game has evolved in the past two decades as the same Moneyball analytics that changed baseball are prompting teams to take many more three-point shots and spread players on the court. That reduces the advantage of height, which had been a challenge in a country where the average male is 5-foot, 7-inches.

Second, the growing financial success of the B League means that good foreign players come to the nation and local players get experience against strong talent.

“Follow the money,” Hovasse says. “If Japan continues to grow like this, who knows how far it can grow?”

Challenges Ahead

Still, plenty of countries have pushed hard to build up their domestic leagues, with mixed success. The China Basketball Assn., once a magnet for NBA superstars like Stephon Marbury to Tracy McGrady, lost its allure as games were canceled and seasons cut short under three years of the government's stringent Covid Zero policy. The league has been plagued with scandal since the pandemic, including an ugly contract dispute that led one former championship club to withdraw from the league and allegations of match-fixing that led to the expulsion of two other teams.

The B League may also struggle to compete for the best players against more free-spending organizations. President Shimada emphasizes hitting the same revenue levels as EuroLeague clubs like Real Madrid, yet while Japanese teams tend to operate at breakeven or modest losses, foreign clubs often run enormous deficits as they pay $2 million to $4 million annually to their stars.

Gibbs has been impressed with how far Japan basketball has come during his time in the country, but even he doubts the domestic league can achieve its ambitious goals. “The EuroLeague is always going to be second best in my opinion after the NBA,” he says. “The competition is better, and, if you play well, you can make more money and get a better contract.”

As he nears the end of his playing days, Gibbs mostly feels grateful for having a front row seat to the globalization of the game. While the average NBA career is about 4.5 years, he’s had a run more than four times as long.

“The number one thing that sets him apart, no question, is longevity,” says Shay. “He’s doing some LeBron, Kobe longevity thing that just doesn’t make sense.”

Age has taken a toll. When Tokyo Alvark wanted to build a younger team, he moved to Utsunomiya Brex and then Nagasaki Velca. He switched to the Sunrockers this season in part because of the prospect of limited playing time in Nagasaki. Gibbs, who has talked about hanging up his high-tops for years, says he is seriously considering retiring after this year. Yet he admits to some ambivalence, going from 99% certain he’ll finish this year to 80% in a conversation a few weeks later.

Whenever it comes, he’s eyeing one final international move: Back to the US to coach college basketball, where he’ll be making sure his charges have their eyes wide open. “The game has evolved so much. When we were kids growing up, you didn’t see that much basketball, just what happened to be on TV,” he says. “Now, you have the technology so you can watch all the games, you can learn the best players’ moves.”

--With assistance from Mayumi Negishi, Yuan Gao and Kurumi Mori.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.