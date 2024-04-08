(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros Discovery Inc. is selling the podcast business associated with its Rooster Teeth brand to Night, the talent-management firm behind popular online creators like MrBeast and Kai Cenat.

The podcast network, known as the Roost, produces and distributes shows from YouTube personalities including comedy from the husband-and-wife team of Ethan and Hila Klein, as well as Theo Von. The sale follows Warner Bros.’ decision to shut down the online video business of Rooster Teeth last month after failing to find a buyer.

“The Roost’s distinctive brand identity, loyal talent and partner network and mission to be ‘the podcast network for creators’ align seamlessly with Night’s overarching strategy,” Reed Duchscher, founder of Night, said in an emailed statement. “Night is committed to maintaining the Roost’s autonomy and integrity, ensuring it thrives independently within the Night family.”

The Roost podcast network includes 47 original shows, and a majority of the team will remain on staff, including A.J. Feliciano, the head of the network, according to the statement.

The podcast industry has undergone a market correction that’s included network shutdowns and job cuts. Warner Bros. has been in a cost-cutting mode.

Night is comprised of several divisions — Night Talent, Night Labs, Night Studios and Night Ventures — which aim to support the brands and businesses connected to its creators. Night’s president, Ezra Cooperstein, formerly served in the same role at Rooster Teeth.

