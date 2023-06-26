(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato SpA is in talks with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA on a freight rail transport partnership, Corriere della Sera reported Sunday.

MSC, which specializes in shipping and is owned by Italian entrepreneur Gianluigi Aponte, could buy as much as 49% of Tx Logistic, a train company owned by Ferrovie, as part of the billionaire’s spending spree, the paper reported, without saying where it got the information.

The deal would follow a memorandum signed by the two companies in 2022 to facilitate the transportation of goods from rail to sea.

It would also fit into MSC’s plans to grow through acquisitions. Bloomberg News reported last week that the group is in talks to acquire Italian high-speed train operator Italo from Global Infrastructure Partners.

Aponte’s company also agreed to buy the African transport and logistics business of Bollore SA, and invest in the Italian ferry company Moby SpA. It also expressed interest in Italian flagship carrier ITA Airways, the successor of Alitalia, but decided not to pursue a bid.

