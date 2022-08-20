(Bloomberg) --

A group of investors led by container giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. and German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG could offer about 850 million euros ($853 million) for Italy’s national airline ITA Airways, newspaper Il Messaggero reported.

The group may make a bid on Monday for 80% of ITA, aiming to create a global leader in cargo and passenger travel by integrating MSC assets, according to the paper, which did not say where it got the information.

Another group headed by Certares Management LLC, a US travel and tourism-focused investment firm, is offering about 600 million to 650 million euros for 60% of ITA, with the rest staying in the hands of Italy’s finance ministry, it added.

A successful sale of ITA, the successor to troubled flag carrier Alitalia, would mark a big win for caretaker Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the wake of a series of failed divestments by previous administrations over the course of more than a decade.

The sale “won’t be left to the next government, we have to do our duty,” Draghi told reporters on Aug. 4. Finance Minster Daniele Franco said at the time that new proposals from bidders had been requested but that none had so far been fully compliant with government requests.

Delta Airlines Inc. could seek a stake in ITA as part of the bid from the group including Certares and Air France-KLM, la Repubblica reported on Aug. 19.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.