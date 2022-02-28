(Bloomberg) -- Index provider MSCI Inc. is closely monitoring accessibility and investability of Russian equities and is seeking feedback from market participants on the appropriate treatment of the market, according to a statement from the company.

That could include reclassifying the MSCI Russia Indexes from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status, it said.

MSCI said it will issue further communication before the end of the week following the review.

Mounting sanctions against Russia, imposed after its invasion of Ukraine, are increasing the risk the nation’s stocks and bonds could be kicked out of major global benchmarks, effectively cutting them off from a big segment of the investment-fund industry. Such moves could worsen the already steep selloff in Russian assets by preventing funds that track the indexes from buying them.

