MSF Medical Charity Says Three Employees Were Killed in Ethiopia

(Bloomberg) -- Three employees working for Médicins Sans Frontières were killed while working in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the medical charity said.

“Today we are in mourning after receiving confirmation of the death of three of our colleagues who were working in Tigray,” Sophie Madden, head of communications for MSF, said in a statement Friday.

Madden said the three staffers were Maria Hernandez, MSF’s emergency coordinator; Yohannes Halefom Reda, the assistant coordinator; and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, the organization’s driver. She said their vehicle was found empty on Friday morning and “their lifeless bodies” lying nearby.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

READ: U.K., Canada Urge Talks to Resolve Ethiopian Political Crisis

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.