(Bloomberg) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was blocked by a New York judge from banning lawyers suing the company from entering its venues for concerts and theatrical performances.

Larry Hutcher sued MSG in September on behalf of former Knicks and Rangers season ticket holders whose passes were not renewed due to alleged reselling. In a separate suit filed the next month, Hutcher claims MSG retaliated by revoking his own Knicks season tickets, which he’d held since 1976, and barring all 60 lawyers at his firm from events at MSG, as well as the Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall, which the company also operates.

New York state Judge Lyle E. Frank on Monday issued a court order blocking MSG from “denying access to a person presenting a valid ticket in the day of an event after the venue opens to the public” for a “theatrical performance or musical concert” is taking place. Frank’s order doesn’t apply to sporting events.

The judge cited a state civil rights law which states that no one 21 and older who “behaves appropriately” can be denied entry to a cultural event. He also said “there appears to be no rational basis for the policy instituted by the defendants except to dissuade attorneys from bringing suit against them.”

Hutcher said he intends to appeal Frank’s ruling because it drew a distinction between sporting events and cultural ones. The judge said the state law explicitly listed the types of events to which it applied and didn’t include sports.

But Hutcher also admitted some ambivalence about the case. “It’s more of a glass half full situation, particularly the way the Knicks are playing,” he said. “I’m not sure I want to rush back to see a team that gives up 145 points.”

Frank also said “irreparable harm” would result if the ban wasn’t lifted “due to the intangible of being able to see a unique theatrical performance,” adding, “There is only one Radio City Music Hall, one Beacon Theater and only one Madison Square Garden.”

MSG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company argued in court filings that it had the right to refuse admission to anyone. It also said it formalized an internal policy in July blocking attorneys involved in ongoing litigation against the company from attending events at its venues to prevent “improper communication with MSG employees.” MSG denied revoking Hutcher’s season tickets but said it declined to renew them.

The judge said the state law created an exception to the right of private companies to exclude people from their venues. But Frank noted that MSG may still refuse to sell tickets to Hutcher and can revoke tickets up until the time they are presented for entry.

The case is Hutcher v Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., 653793/2022, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

