But an internet experiment assessing the performance of YouTube’s algorithm by MSNBC host Chris Hayes, also editor-at-large at “The Nation,” shows where some of the kookier opinions of the Fed might get support.

Hayes tweeted that he typed the words “Federal Reserve” into the search bar of YouTube, Google’s video-sharing website. The first thing that came up? A video called “Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve.”

Here’s what else he found.

For the record, federalreserve.gov defines the institution as “the central bank of the United States, [which] provides the nation with a safe, flexible, and stable monetary and financial system.”

You watch videos on YouTube all the time, so you go home and put "Federal Reserve" into YouTube's search bar. This is the first video that comes up (1.6 million views) https://t.co/vt6GQugkHa

