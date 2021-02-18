(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved a 7.1% toll increase on bridges and tunnels, while forgoing subway and bus fare hikes as ridership struggles to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The MTA, the largest U.S. mass-transit system, raises fares and tolls every two years by an average of 4%. The agency last month postponed a planned fare increase as residents cope with the coronavirus pandemic and a slower economy.

“Given the pandemic’s devastating impact on our finances, it’s all the more important that we move forward with consideration to toll increases this year,” Pat Foye, MTA’s chief executive officer, said during Thursday’s public board meeting.

The bridge and tunnel toll increase comes as the MTA is facing financial stresses. The agency is seeking additional federal help to cover an estimated $8 billion deficit in 2022 through 2024. Even in a best-case scenario, MTA ridership will only reach approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels by 2024, according to a McKinsey & Co. analysis.

Along with the financial challenges, crime on the MTA’s subway system has spiked. While the New York Police Department has deployed 500 additional officers to patrol the subways, the MTA is seeking to double that amount. The agency is also getting closer to returning to its 24-hour service, with the subways to be closed for two hours overnight for sanitation and deep cleaning, rather than four hours.

The MTA will increase bridge and tunnel tolls in April, bringing an additional $62 million in 2021 and $116 million annually. The new fee for New York E-ZPass users on major crossings will increase to $6.55 from $6.12. Non-E-ZPass motorists will pay $10.17, up from $9.50.

