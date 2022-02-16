(Bloomberg) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Police Department payroll grew by 11.3% between 2018 and 2020, the company’s watchdog reported.

Regular payroll jumped to $115.6 million from $103.9 million, with overtime spending for the same period surging almost 21% from $27.5 million to $33.3 million.

The increase in payroll and overtime spending is due to “special projects” from the Governor’s Office and MTA senior leadership, the Office of MTA Inspector General said in findings made public Wednesday.

“Our office is committed to providing the public with insight into OIG activities wherever possible,” Acting MTA Inspector General Elizabeth Keating said in an emailed statement. “With this report we hope to reinforce the confidence New Yorkers have in our office, as we work to help optimize the present and future operations of the MTA.”

The agency’s police department was tasked with undertaking homeless-assistance outreach, reducing fare evasion, and making sure a proper overnight shutdown of the system was completed during the height of the pandemic.

The MTA could potentially face a $1.4 billion deficit in 2025 as federal coronavirus aid is set to run out.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are looking to tackle the recent surge in crime on the subway and are also using the New York City Police Department to try to decrease illegal activity. The transit system saw eight murders in 2021, the most since at least 1997.

The report says the MTA’s special projects cost its police department an estimated $31.6 million in additional overtime and regular-time pay between 2018 and 2020. However, the watchdog says the MTA police did not track its costs -- something the inspector recommends the department remedy going forward.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.