(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s transit network, the largest in the U.S., needs $1 billion to expand and update camera systems throughout its subways, buses and commuter rail lines, the head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority wrote in a letter to Congress.

The MTA calculates it will cost $1.3 billion for the surveillance upgrades across its transit system, but it’s short $1 billion, Janno Lieber, the agency’s chief executive officer, wrote in a May 2 letter to U.S. House members. The lawmakers had asked for information last month on how the MTA uses federal funds for safety programs.

The MTA’s 2020-2024 capital plan, which finances repairs, infrastructure upgrades, expansion projects and accessibility initiatives, includes $250 million for cameras throughout the subway and $120 million to enhance the fiber optic network, Lieber wrote.

Lieber didn’t specifically ask Congress to cover the $1 billion shortfall, but highlighted the benefits of better surveillance.

“This significant investment will allow us to upgrade our systems so all cameras stream live to a command center,” Lieber wrote. “It also will introduce cameras in additional areas of subway stations and at commuter rail stations.”

House members requested more information about the MTA’s surveillance system after cameras at three subway stations failed to transmit feed on April 12 to the agency’s command center and the New York Police Department, the day a man opened fire on a Manhattan-bound N train, injuring at least 23 people.

A problem with the fan unit was preventing video from transmitting, Lieber wrote. The MTA had been working on the issue since April 8, days before the shooting. Video from other subway cameras helped identify the suspected shooter.

The MTA has added 4,000 cameras in the subways in the past four years, and now has more than 10,000 in all of its 472 subway stations.

