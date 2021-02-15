(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s subways will begin to reopen Feb. 22.

The reopening will begin with a shorter overnight shutdown, from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. instead of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., said Patrick Foye, chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The agency’s stepped-up cleaning practices will continue, officials said.

MTA officials also announced the addition of officers in the wake of a jump in subway violence.

