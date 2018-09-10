(Bloomberg) -- MTN Group Ltd. applied to the Federal High Court of Nigeria to prevent local authorities from acting on claims that the company illegally moved $8.1 billion out of the country and owes $2 billion in back taxes.

Africa’s biggest wireless carrier by subscribers reiterated that it denies all allegations. The crisis has wiped almost a third off the share price as investors fret over MTN’s future in Nigeria, its biggest market with about 66 million customers.

“We remain resolute that MTN Nigeria has not committed any offences and will continue to vigorously defend its position,” the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Monday.

The stock declined 1 percent to 74.05 rand as of 2:49 p.m. in Johannesburg, valuing the company at 140 billion rand ($9.2 billion).

