(Bloomberg) -- MTN Group Ltd. asked the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission for permission to proceed with a listing of its shares, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The company, Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company by subscribers, applied to the Abuja-based SEC for a registration of shares and a listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, said the people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

MTN appointed former Nigeria central bank Governor Lamido Sanusi to its board on Friday as part of the preparation for the listing and after the conversion of its Nigerian unit into a public company last week. The listing in Africa’s most populous nation is a condition of the settlement of a $1 billion regulatory fine three years ago.

To contact the reporters on this story: Emele Onu in Lagos at eonu1@bloomberg.net;Anthony Osae-Brown in Lagos at aosaebrown2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: John McCorry at jmccorry@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Antony Sguazzin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.