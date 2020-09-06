(Bloomberg) --

The Ghanaian unit of African telecommunication giant MTN Group Ltd. is petitioning the highest court to review a declaration that it is a significant market power. Failure could result in stricter regulation.

It wants a reversal of the National Communications Authority’s decision, which was upheld by a lower court, the continent’s biggest operator said in a statement. The designation would limit its growth and performance, the company said.

NOTE: Ghana Court Dismisses MTN Case Against Dominant Label: Citi FM

