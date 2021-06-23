(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s largest wireless carrier MTN Group Ltd. and Chinese technology company ZTE Corp. were accused in a U.S. lawsuit of indirectly supporting an Iranian terrorist campaign that resulted in Americans being injured and killed in Iraq.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York, more than 50 Americans claim MTN and ZTE did business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, even though they knew the transactions would help to finance, arm and support the Iranian group’s terror campaign in neighboring Iraq.

