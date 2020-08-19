(Bloomberg) --

MTN Group Ltd. appointed Chief Financial Officer Ralph Mupita as chief executive officer, sticking with an internal candidate amid a restructuring of the operations of Africa’s biggest wireless carrier.

Mupita will take over the role from Sept. 1, when Rob Shuter steps down, Johannesburg-based MTN said in a statement on Wednesday. Shuter will remain available until the end of his fixed-term contract in July to support Mupita’s shift into his new role.

Mupita is taking the reins as MTN revamps its strategy and pulls out of the Middle East, which is becoming an increasingly complex environment, to focus on its operations in Africa. The company expects to dispose of its Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria businesses first, with others to follow in a phased manner.

An update on filling the group’s chief financial officer position will be made by the start of September, MTN said.

