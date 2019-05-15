(Bloomberg) -- MTN Group Ltd. said its long-awaited Nigerian listing will go ahead on Thursday with the price set at 90 naira ($0.25) per share.

The price was determined by referencing private share sale transactions by MTN Nigeria shareholders over the past 180 business days, according to the Johannesburg-based company.

Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company registered 20.35 billion ordinary shares with Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission last week. It plans to list around 20% of those on the bourse. The listing price gives the unit a market value of as much as 1.8 trillion naira, making it the second-biggest public firm in Africa’s main oil producer after Dangote Cement Plc. It will be the largest when measured by revenue.

