MTN Nigeria Says It's Facing Investigation Over Share Listing

(Bloomberg) -- MTN Nigeria says it’s being investigated by the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over a listing of shares on the stock exchange.

The Nigerian unit of MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest wireless carrier, said in a statement Saturday that it wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing and is cooperating with the investigation.

