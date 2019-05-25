May 25, 2019
MTN Nigeria Says It's Facing Investigation Over Share Listing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- MTN Nigeria says it’s being investigated by the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over a listing of shares on the stock exchange.
The Nigerian unit of MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest wireless carrier, said in a statement Saturday that it wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing and is cooperating with the investigation.
