(Bloomberg) -- MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, agreed to sell 100 percent of of MTN Cyprus to Monaco Telecom SA for about 260 million euros ($304 million) in cash.

The transaction values MTN Cyprus at about eight-times reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in 2017, the Johannesburg-based company said. MTN will let Monaco Telecom continue to use the MTN brand in Cyprus for up to three years in return for a commercial fee, it said.

MTN Cyprus, which is the South African company’s only operating business in the European Union, was acquired as part of MTN’s purchase of Investcom LLC in 2006. It falls outside the group’s core footprint of Africa and the Middle East, it said.

