(Bloomberg) -- MTN Group Ltd. shares jumped as much as 8.2 percent after the phone carrier settled allegations it illegally transferred $8.1 billion of funds out of Nigeria, ending a crisis that had threatened its operations in Africa’s most populous country.

Key Insights

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to clear MTN of wrongdoing in its repatriation of dividends over an eight-year period means it will cost the Johannesburg-based company just $52.6 million to satisfy Nigerian officials over their concerns with a 2008 private placement.

The terms of the deal were a positive surprise to investors, even with the company and officials having signaled that a resolution was likely. Nigerian authorities originally wanted a full reversal of the $8.1 billion of dividends.

MTN has had persistent run-ins with authorities as it chases big sales growth opportunities in Nigeria. There are still major hurdles for it to overcome in its largest market: Nigeria has ongoing claims to $2 billion of back taxes. MTN also faces geopolitical risks tied to its businesses in Syria and Iran.

The latest discord has obstructed a plan to list the local unit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a measure to which MTN agreed after it missed a deadline to disconnect unregistered subscribers. That issue led to a $1 billion penalty for MTN and its first-ever loss in 2016.

Market Reaction

MTN shares were up 7.7 percent at 9:47 a.m. in Johannesburg. The company had seen more than $3 billion of its market value erased since the news of the fund-transfer allegations came to light in August, with the stock losing more than a third of its value.

