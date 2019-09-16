(Bloomberg) -- An MTR Corp. train derailed in Hong Kong, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries, broadcaster TVB reported.

The incident occurred near Hung Hom station on the East Rail Line, according to the report. The subway operator said in a statement Tuesday that train service near Hung Hom had been suspended and urged commuters to use other means of transport.

The MTR is investigating the matter, a representative at the company said.

The cause of the incident wasn’t immediately clear but it’s the latest setback for a company whose facilities have been vandalized — protesters have smashed windows and set fires outside stations — during the months-long anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong.

