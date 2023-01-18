{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    21h ago

    MTY Food Group raising quarterly dividend by 19 per cent

    The Canadian Press

    MTY group hikes dividend by 19%

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MTY Food Group Inc. is raising its quarterly dividend by 19 per cent.

    The company says its quarterly dividend will increase to 25 cents per share from 21 cents.

    The shares will have an annual yield of about 1.6 per cent based on MTY's closing share price of $60.72 on Tuesday.

    MTY CEO Eric Lefebvre says the increased payment to shareholders shows the strength of the company's portfolio and the rebound it has made since the onset of the pandemic.

    MTY franchises and operates restaurants under about 90 different banners in Canada, the United States and internationally.

    Its brands include Jugo Juice, Manchu Wok and Thai Express as well as Baton Rouge Steakhouse and Bar.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.