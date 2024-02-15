{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 15, 2024

    MTY Group reports Q4 profit more than doubled compared with year earlier

    The Canadian Press

    How fast food chain owners are faring in a trade-down environment

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MTY Food Group Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago.

    The restaurant franchisor and operator says it earned $16.4 million or 67 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $7.1 million or 39 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $280.0 million, up from $242.0 million a year earlier.

    However, MTY says same-store sales fell 0.9 per cent as consumers cut discretionary spending.

    It says the comparable store decline came mainly from its pricier brands, while its quick service restaurant business remained solid in Canada and the U-S.

    MTY franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants under more than 90 different banners.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.