We're never going to shy away from an M&A opportunity if the price is right: MTY CEO

MTY Food Group Inc. reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter profit that was more than double the same quarter in 2022, and the restaurant operator’s CEO says the company will continue to look for opportunities to expand.

“We're never going to shy away from an opportunity from a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) point of view,” Eric Lefebvre told BNN Bloomberg in a Thursday interview.

“Obviously, the risk needs to be priced right for us. It's a different environment; the cost of money is a little bit higher than it used to be, so it's all a matter of aligning our expectations with the seller's expectations.”

MTY owns dozens of fast-food restaurant brands in Canada and the U.S., including Manchu WOK, Mr. Sub and Mucho Burrito. The Montreal-based franchisor says its stores raked in a profit of $16.4 million in its fourth quarter, up from $7.1 million in 2022.

Same-store sales, however, fell 0.9 per cent in the quarter, indicating a decline in consumer demand, which MTY said is mainly attributable to its more expensive brands.

Lefebvre said that in an environment where consumers are paring back on discretionary spending, restaurants must meet the growing expectations of their customers to remain profitable.

“The consumer is still there for us, so there is still an opportunity for us to really succeed, but the customer has higher expectations now for our brands,” he said.

“We need to come up with creative ways to make the consumer experience a little bit (better) so that they spend a little bit more every time they come to our restaurants.”

Lefebvre said this strategy has included bringing back popular menu items and changing the way the company markets to customers. He noted that as consumers continue to be stretched thin, MTY brands are not only competing against other restaurants, but all types of experiences.

“We really need to be careful on how we compare not only to other food operators, but also to every other type of experience that might be out there competing with us for the same dollars,” Lefebvre said.

M&A opportunities

Lefebvre said that although Thursday’s earnings release came with the announcement of an increased dividend payment for equity holders, MTY’s priority is to keep cash available for potential M&A deals.

He noted that the company will be focused on aggressively paying down its debt in the coming months, in order to “build a treasure chest for the future.”

“And in the meantime, there might be some smaller deals available to us that we might go after,” Lefebvre said, adding that MTY would “absolutely” consider pursuing an M&A deal in 2024.

With files from The Canadian Press