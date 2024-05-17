(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. said it anticipated a roughly $315 million credit hit related to loans issued to the now-insolvent Signa real estate conglomerate.

The writedowns were disclosed by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, which issues debt on behalf of the wealth fund. The publication offers fresh insight into the size of Mubadala’s investments with the Austrian group, which filed for insolvency at the end of last year.

For its total loan investments in Signa Prime and Signa Development, Mamoura recognized expected credit losses of 1.16 billion dirhams ($315 million), according to an annual report published Friday.

Mubadala earlier filed claims for €713 million from Signa and its founder Rene Benko at the International Chamber of Commerce.

Signa is among the most prominent victims of recent turmoil on real estate markets. It owned stakes in high-profile property such as New York’s Chrysler Building and the Selfridges department store in London.

Other investors have also been forced to write-down their Signa investments. The billionaire Peugeot family, which held shares in both Signa Prime and Signa Development, reported net losses of €272 million on its holdings.

