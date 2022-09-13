Shares of Medical Facilities Corp. surged during an otherwise bruising North American trading session on Tuesday after the Toronto-based owner of American surgical facilities announced it was backing away from its growth-by-acquisition strategy.

Medical Facilities, whose stock climbed as much as eight per cent by midmorning, said the dramatic shift in corporate strategy followed “constructive discussions” with shareholders, notably Montreal’s Converium Capital Inc.

“[Medical Facilities] plans to suspend acquisitions, divest its non-core assets, pursue overhead cost reductions, and evaluate and implement strategies to return capital to its shareholders, including [a share buyback program],” the company wrote in a press release.

The announcement prompted analysts at iA Capital Markets to upgrade their rating of Medical Facilities to “buy” from “hold”.

“[This] clearly ends the experiment to allocate income to growth by acquisition instead of returning income to shareholders, and we expect a material increase of the dividend once the strategic change is implemented,” wrote iA Capital analyst Paul Stewardson in an email to BNN Bloomberg.

Medical Facilities was founded in 2004, and began scooping up majority stakes in U.S. surgical facilities in partnership with doctors. It derives nearly all of its revenue from facility fees charged to patients or their insurers.

Medical Facilities’ stock, which hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in 2016, tumbled in 2019 after the company slashed its dividend to pursue growth.

Ever since, “there have been strong opinions from active shareholders on this strategic change,” said Stewardson, who described previous acquisitions as bearing “mixed results.”

“Moving away from acquisitions provides much-needed clarity to investors, so overall shareholders benefit from the decision,” he wrote.

Analysts at RBC Capital markets agree, noting that the company’s recent acquisitions “performed poorly”.

In a note to clients published Tuesday, analyst Douglas Miehm wrote Medical Facilities’ track record “[calls] into question the previous strategy,” prompting calls to return capital instead of pursuing new targets.

Medical Facilities also announced on Tuesday a new, $34.5 million share buyback program, and two new board directors.

Directors Lois Cormack and Stephen Dineley, the latter of whom became board chair this year, resigned from the board, the company wrote.

The company declined to comment further on the changes when emailed by BNN Bloomberg.

Converium Capital, which was identified as a key source of feedback for Medical Facilities, did not respond to an interview request.