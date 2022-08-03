(Bloomberg) -- Dust and mud is clogging the filters on a key pipeline sending natural gas from the UK to Europe, slowing down flows as the winter crunch time approaches.

The operator of the link between Britain and Belgium has removed large amounts of dust and pieces of debris as well as thick liquid this year from the filters that the gas passes through, according to a document posted online. Flows of gas have been reduced and even halted because of these blockages 24 times so far in 2022, while typically filter changes are needed only twice a year.

Britain has been exporting a record amount of gas to the continent this year as cargoes of liquefied natural gas arrive at its terminals. The UK lacks capacity to store the fuel for winter and gas in mainland Europe is about a third more expensive attracting flows in that direction. That’s fine for now when demand is low but when the weather turns cold, Britain will need imports from Belgium and the Netherlands.

Gas contamination isn’t uncommon for pipelines but the amount of erroneous material has increased significantly as the flows to Europe have grown. The constraints have already cost gas shippers about £270 million ($330 million), the operator Interconnector Ltd said. The debris that has been blocking the filters this year included hazardous and toxic materials.

The complaints about gas quality came to light in comments published in response to an application by the Dutch link, BBL, for an allowance to increase capacity at the Bacton terminal in Norfolk where both gas pipelines to Europe come ashore.

The Belgian Interconnector said it opposes the move, claiming that even with current flows the UK’s National Grid “has not been able to operate in compliance” with gas-safety management regulations.

Higher pressure for BBL, which should technically allow it to send more gas, could actually reduce flows via both interconnectors at the Bacton, given risks of outages, affecting deliveries to Europe this summer and potentially threatening flows to the UK in winter, it said.

“We are aware of the ingress of solids affecting Interconnector, and continue to work closely with them to maintain full operation,” National Grid Plc said in a statement. The grid has enabled gas exports of as much as 75 million cubic meters per day through both pipelines to Europe for several months -- well above its obligation of 60 million a day, it said.

The filters have caught 450 kilograms (992.08 pounds) of solid material as well as 250 liters (66.043 gallons) of liquid, according to the document. This can be produced when the gas is extracted or flake off from inside the pipeline itself.

Interconnector didn’t respond to a request for additional comments. A panel of the Joint Office of Gas Transporters, which administers the change process for rules governing the UK gas market, is set to review the BBL application by August 3.

“The modification in itself would not increase the risk of quality issues,” National Grid said.

Damaged filters is not the only issue the Interconnector has had this year, creating volatility in UK gas prices. It’s faced several capacity reductions because of “high ambient temperature” -- the latest grim reminder of the unfolding climate crisis in Europe.

Bacton, which consists of six separate import terminals and is central to the UK’s energy supply, was fortified with sand in 2019 as erosion on the north Norfolk coastline risked plunging the plant into the sea.

