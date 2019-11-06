(Bloomberg) -- Muddy Waters said it’s short Japanese biotech stock PeptiDream Inc., sending the company’s shares sliding.

PeptiDream fell as much as 5.5% in Tokyo trading Thursday after the short seller questioned the level of activity at the company’s drug development partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

The biotech firm, based in Kanagawa outside Tokyo, is developing a peptide system to facilitate the discovery and testing of new drugs in a range of diseases from cancer to neurological conditions.

PeptiDream has “really cool” technology, Muddy Waters said in a report. “But we believe the coolness of PeptiDream’s technology amounts to at best a very small business opportunity.”

A representative for PeptiDream declined to comment on the report.

Read more: Failed Guitarist Seeking Life’s Roots Makes $3 Billion Drug Firm

The firm is part of a handful of Japanese biotech ventures that have grown into billion-dollar companies, which also includes Sosei Group Corp., the drugmaker that now accounts for more than 7% of the Mothers Index of smaller shares.

Muddy Waters, led by Carson Block, is known in Japan for its short report on motor-maker Nidec Corp. in 2016. Nidec said the report was almost entirely wrong. Its shares rose in the month after it was published.

PeptiDream has climbed about 23% this year even after Thursday’s decline. Of 12 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend buying while four say hold.

(Updates with details on PeptiDream from fifth paragraph)

